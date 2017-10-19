PDP begs governors to be “very sacrificial” in electing new leaders

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has appealed to the state governors within the party and members of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, NCC, to be ready to make sacrifices during the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

The convention is scheduled for December.

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party State Chairmen made the appeal on Wednesday after their meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Paul Ekpo, who also signed the communique.

“The Forum implored all the leaders of the Party, particularly the NCC and the PDP Governors to be very sacrificial and accommodating of all shades of opinions, interests and aspirations in our drive to elect credible officers to run the affairs of the Party in the forthcoming National Convention which would serve as the bulwark and sine qua non for the victory of the Party in the 2019 General Elections,” the forum said in a communique at the end of the meeting.

The forum, which however passed a vote of confidence on the PDP governors and the NCC members, said that Nigerians were in “dire need of an alternative platform to replace the APC”.

It expressed support for the party’s zoning of the position of the president of Nigeria to the north and the party national chairmanship to the south.

The forum said it stands by “the zoning of other positions as agreed in Port Harcourt.”

A former Nigerian president and leader of the PDP, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, warned that the party would be finished if it makes the mistake of choosing wrong persons for the positions of the national party chairman and the spokesperson.

“This time around we need a very courageous and vocal person to be the chairman.

“There are two positions that we must not make mistake on – the positions of the national chairman and that of the national publicity secretary, because I have worn the shoes before and I know where it pinches.

“If we make a mistake as a party and elect wrong chairman and publicity secretary, we are finished,” Mr. Jonathan said.

The governors within the party are considered as being very influential in deciding the composition of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

A former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel, and a media proprietor, Raymond Dokpesi, are among those running for the position of the party’s national chairman.