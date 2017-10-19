Senate to consider probing propriety of bailout funds to states

Nigerian Senate

The Senate on Thursday resolved to probe how the Paris Club Refunds and other bailout funds to state governors by President Muhammadu Buhari were approved.

The Senate’s decision followed a point of order raised by Samuel Anyanwu (PDP- Imo) during plenary, who afterwards, sought the leave of the Senate to move a motion on the matter during the next legislative day.

He queried the legality of the funds given to governors by Mr. Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, sought and got the leave of his colleagues and approved that the proper motion be brought by Mr. Anyanwu, to the floor on another legislative day.

The Federal Government had released the breakdown of payments to the 36 states as refund of “over-deductions on Paris Club, London Club Loans and Multilateral debts on the accounts of States and Local Governments (1995-2002).”

The latest payment was the second tranche of the refunds to the states with a total of N243.8 billion released to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory.

Mr. Buhari, while releasing the N243.80 billion as second tranche of Paris Club refund to states, urged the governors to use a major part of the funds to offset salaries, pensions and other allowances of workers.

(NAN)

