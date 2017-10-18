Lagos court releases ex-VP Atiku’s son, Aminu, grants estranged wife custody of children

A Tinubu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in Lagos granted the custody of the children of the son of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku, Aminu, to his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

The Chief Magistrate, Kikelomo Ayeye, ordered that the children — Amirah, 8 and Amir, 6 — should be in the custody of their mother for 10 days pending when “permanent living, visiting arrangement” would be made.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aminu, who was earlier remanded in transit cell of the court for disobeying a court order to produce his son, Amir, was later released when he fulfilled the court order.

Ms. Ayeye, thereafter, adjourned the case until November 1 for further hearing.

(NAN)

