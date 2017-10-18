Suspect razes victim’s house after rape attempt – Police

Related News

A suspected rapist, Jonathan Esiuwu, has set his victim’s house on fire after a failed attempt to rape the victim and rob her home in Okuokoko town, near Orerokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Zanna Ibrahim, said in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba that the suspect was arrested following a formal complaint by the victim’s elder sister.

“On March 3, 2017 in Okuokoko town, the complainant, Joy Godwin, aged 36, was in her house sleeping when one Jonathan Esiuwu of Okuokoko town came to knock on her door but she refused to open the door for him.

“The suspect allegedly jumped into the compound through the fence and forcefully entered her house and attempted to rape her younger sister, Mercy Godwin.

“The complainant hit him with a wood on his head and the suspect, Jonathan Esiuwu, came back and set the house ablaze,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

The commissioner said that the victim, who survived the attack, reported the case to the police at Orerokpe police station.

According to him, the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, on the October 13.

He said the suspect was currently in custody of the police and investigation was ongoing.

(NAN)