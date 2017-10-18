UNODC empowers 400 victims of human trafficking in Nigeria – Official

134 children rescued from traffickers in Oyo used to illustrate the story
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, said it has empowered 400 victims of human trafficking in the country in the last two years.

The Officer in charge of UNODC in Nigeria, Elisabeth Bayer, disclosed this at the 2017 European Union Anti Trafficking Day in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ms. Bauer, represented by Cheikh Toure, said that the organisation had improved service delivery through its programme known as remodelled facilities.

She said that UNODC had also trained 300 officers and men of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.

“Our awareness initiatives reached out to more than 50 million viewers, listeners and readers on messages of trafficking in persons.

“Apart from this, we have also supported the drafting and enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015 and the new Immigration Amendment Act, 2015,” she said.

According to her, the intervention is necessary because the country faces challenges, as a well-known source, transit and destination country for women and children for different forms of human trafficking.

Ms. Bayer said Nigeria had undertaken several initiatives to address the issue and also commended Nigeria for having specialised agency like NAPTIP with a comprehensive mandate to address problem of human trafficking in the country.

In her remarks, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, reiterated the organisation’s commitment in the fight against human trafficking in the country.

Represented by Abdulraheem Shuaibu, Head of Legal and Prosecution, Ms. Okah-Donli thanked all development partners such as European Union, UNODC and other non-governmental organisations for supports and cooperation.

