Declare state of emergency in education sector, Senate urges Nigerian govt

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has urged the federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency in the education sector.

The Senate made this call on Tuesday after deliberating on a motion tagged “the falling standard of education in Nigeria.”

The lawmakers noted that the prescribed standards for primary, secondary and tertiary education are not being attained by educators and policymakers as pupils and students do not possess or demonstrate the knowledge and skills expected of them at critical points in their educational career.

Muhammad Aliero, PDP-Kebbi Central, who moved the motion explained that the educational standards and quality of education in the country as shown in public examinations are declining.

He said the causes of the falling standards and quality of education in the country include poor funding and neglect of the education sector by the federal and state governments that have over the years allowed basic school infrastructure and facilities across the country to deteriorate.

“The distasteful state of teaching, a profession that has become very unattractive to undergraduate and postgraduate students, which in turn has denied the profession the quality of the teachers and educators it requires for it to deliver the prescribed standards and quality for primary, secondary and tertiary education (is saddening)”, he said.

The Senate urged federal, state and local governments to restore the glory of the teaching profession by improving the status of teachers through capacity building to deliver better quality education.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigerian Teachers Registration Council to evolve ”more vibrant methodologies for delivering on their mandate.”