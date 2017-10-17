Group launches campaign against graft

Related News

A youth group has launched a campaign to mobilise Nigerians against corruption and hold government officials accountable at all levels.

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement, YIAGA, is launching the #BounceCorruption campaign with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

As part of the campaign, YIAGA, on Tuesday began a two-day workshop in Lagos for radio journalists tagged, #bouncecorruption radio ambassadors.

The workshop drew technocrats, journalists as well as professionals from universities and the media.

The project initiators said they aim at building resistance against corruption by exposing corrupt practices and demanding prosecution of indicted persons.

Through #BounceCorruption, YIAGA hopes to establish resource platforms for effective anti-corruption campaigns and public outreach.

The group said the platforms will promote anti-corruption efforts by other stakeholders fighting against corruption and promoting public accountability.

“The need for radio journalists to take up the fight against corruption and mobilize Nigerians to grab the bull by the horns in ridding the country of deep seated corruption has been brought to the fore,” YIAGA said in a statement.

The group said ambassadors and on air personalities, OAPs, with major followers have been selected to pioneer the initiative.

The 1st day of the workshop saw Umar Pate, a professor from Bayero University speak on content management and messaging against corruption in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the program officer of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption PACAC, Fatima Waziri – Azi, gave an overview of the national strategy framework on anti corruption and its levels of implementation.

The Director, National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Isiaka Olarewaju, spoke on the state of corruption in Nigeria and findings of the National corruption survey.

Speaking on the workshop, one of the OAPs, Odafe Imogu from Search FM in Niger State, said “the quality of interaction is one that would take the fight against corruption to the next level within the shortest possible time given the enthusiasm among participants.”

The workshop which will end tomorrow with OAP group sessions, discussions and an adoption of a framework for implementing the resolutions and partnerships reached with different media houses.

YIAGA is a non -profit, non-governmental organization that promotes democratic governance, human rights and active youth participation in democratic process through research, policy advocacy and capacity development.