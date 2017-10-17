Nigerian Senate seeks sanction against ban of unionism in work places

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed a motion to sanction agencies, companies and institutions in Nigeria that prohibit their workers from organising labour unions.

In the motion sponsored by Shehu Sani (APC- Kaduna Central) on “the need to sanction private companies and institutions that disallow workers’ unionism in their companies”, the Senate noted that Nigerian workers were functioning under deteriorating conditions, particularly with the recent downturn in the economy.

Mr. Sani said the poor economic condition was being compounded by the policies of some private companies and institutions disallowing labour unionism and related forms of workers’ association.

“The intolerance of unionism has become increasingly rife among private companies and institutions in Nigeria, including private universities, in blatant disregard of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Supporting the motion, Joshua Lidani (APC-Gombe South) said an important reason for forming unions in the workplaces is to defend individual workers and curb insecurity and joblessness among other vices.

Adopting the motion, the Senate resolved to mandate its Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity to urgently draw up measures of ensuring compliance with labour unionism in work places.

The Senate also urged the Committee to ensure that companies who have proscribed unionism were appropriately sanctioned.

  • Watch man

    Talk is cheap. You guys stay there and talk, talk, talk, and talk. How are you going to implement it? The labour laws are there and very sufficient to sanction anti-labour practicing companies. It is the same ministry of labour with their penchant for bribery that are circumventing the labour laws. Nigeria has plenty laws but zero will to execute it by the the govt due to their love of corruption and filthy lucre.