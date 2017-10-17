PDP chairmanship: Adeniran seeks IBB’s support

Related News

A former minister of education, Tunde Adeniran, has moved his campaign train to the residence of a former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, to solicit his support for his bid to become the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Prior to this, two other aspirants – former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, and media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi – had also visited the former military president for the same purpose.

Mr. Adeniran was accompanied by a former information minister, Jerry Gana, former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, Ina Ciroma and Zainab Maina to the residence of Mr. Babangida.

Mr. Adeniran said he found it necessary to solicit Mr. Babangida’s support, especially since he is one of the founding fathers of the party.

Although there are other aspirants for the post, he described himself as the most qualified of all the other aspirants.

In his remarks, Mr. Babangida reminded politicians of their responsibility to lead very well in whatever position they find themselves, and that they should remain focused on their activities and work hard for the unity of the country.

“Some of us fought a war to make Nigeria united and so politicians should always gear themselves towards ensuring the unity of the country so that we can remain one.”

He described Mr. Adeniran as a “capable hand”, saying, he would continue to work ”with like minds to guide the party.”