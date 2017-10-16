Elections: INEC boss leads regional network to Ivory Coast conference

Related News

A delegation from the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC, led by its President and Chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu during the weekend met with the management of the Commission Electorale Independante of Cote d’Ivoire, CEI, in Abidjan.

ECONEC is the umbrella organisation of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in West Africa and was founded in 2008 to promote free, fair and credible elections.

The commission took to its twitter official handle today to disclose this.

The needs assessment meeting took place at the CEI’s instance and was intended to among others, ascertain the specific areas where the regional body could intervene to assist the CEI realise its objectives.

The consultation is also coming on the heels of Liberia’s general elections held October 10, where ECONEC played a significant role, having carried out an assessment tour several weeks before the polls.

Mr. Yakubu, in his capacity as the president of the network, was in Monrovia with an INEC team to observe the conduct of the polls.

Officials say ECONEC’s theory of change is anchored on its belief that “if West African election managers are able to learn from the experiences of one another, continuously develop their capacities through training, pool their resources and support each other, then their ability to deliver fair and credible polls will be increased and the quality of elections in West Africa will be improved.”

Besides this, the network seeks to, among others, promote the concept of independent and impartial election organisations and administrators, strengthen public confidence in the electoral process through free, credible electoral procedures and develop professional election officials with integrity, a strong sense of public service and commitment to democracy.

Mr. Yakubu emerged ECONEC President in March, 2017 after a keen contest.