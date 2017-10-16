Kachikwu speaks on fire incident at his Abuja home

Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]
Ibe Kachikwu [Photo Credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, on Monday confirmed that there was a fire incident at his Abuja residence as circulated on social media, but said it was “nothing serious.”

“It was a mere power surge that was contained immediately,” Mr. Kachikwu’s spokesperson, Idang Alibi, told PREMIUM TIMES at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The spokesperson said no one was hurt during the incident, which he said occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning and blamed on a faulty electric cable in his principal’s bedroom.

Mr. Kachikwu was not at home during the outbreak. It was contained within a few minutes by police guard and others who were at the property located in the highbrow Asokoro neighbourhood.

The development comes amidst raging controversy over the October 3 leakage of a memo which Mr. Kachikwu addressed to President Buhari about alleged infractions at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

“No foul play was suspected in the fire incident,” Mr. Alibi said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.