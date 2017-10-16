Buhari meets young supporters

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted three of his young admirers in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Nicole Benson, from Lagos, Maya Jamal from Abuja and Aisha Gebbi from Bauchi have all professed their support for the president in different ways.

Ms. Benson, a nine-year-old pupil of Greensprings School Lekki in Lagos, made headlines prior to the 2015 presidential election when she donated her lunch ticket to then candidate Buhari as her contribution to his presidential campaign.

Maya Jamal, the three-year-old daughter of a popular social media user, “White Nigerian” was seen in a 10 second video praying for the quick recovery of Mr. Buhari while he was in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Aisha, who is a 10-year-old from Bauchi, penned a letter seeking a face-to-face meeting with the president, which was posted by her niece, Huseini Gebi, asking for a retweet to make her dream a reality.

Her wish was granted as the three kids spent about 30 minutes with the president Monday morning.