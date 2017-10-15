PHOTO: Netherlands Prime Minister rides bicycle to Royal Palace

Related News

A photo of a cycling Netherlands Prime Minister that could make Nigerian politicians grin like a Cheshire cat has gone viral on the Internet.

Mark Rutte, who has led Netherlands since 2010, rode on his bicycle to the palace of the King of Netherlands for a meeting on Saturday.

A photo showed him locking his bicycle upon arrival at the palace with palace guards manning the entrance already adorned with red carpet.

Netherlands, a country of over 17 million, is said to have more bicycles than persons.

Bicycle, which is one of the most healthy and eco-friendly modes of transportation, has been popular amongst the Dutch for decades.

Mr. Rutte’s frequent use of bicycles rather than the clichéd bulletproof automobiles popular amongst political officeholders underscores a lifestyle of humility even in a country that is ranked amongst the wealthiest in the world.

In contrast, a typical Nigerian president could have up to 40 cars in his convoy while some governors have as much as 20 cars.

Last year, Senate President Bukola Saraki acknowledged spending over N300 million to replace some of the vehicles in his convoy.

But while most Nigerians wish their politicians could put an end to their wasteful and ostentatious lifestyles, the worsening security situation is expected to serve as a perpetual alibi for the foreseeable future.