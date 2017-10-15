Obasanjo hosts Thabo Mbeki

IMG_20171015_142910

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday played host to the former South Africa President, Thabo Mbeki, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The ex-South African leader arrived Abeokuta at about 11.00 a.m. and was received by Mr. Obasanjo at the Legacy Resort Centre, located within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Mr. Mbeki was thereafter taken on a tour of the multi-billion naira presidential library. The tour guides took him to the wildlife park, youth centre‎, amphi theatre, artefacts section, the main library complex among others.

The former South Africa leader was equally showed the replica of the prison Mr. Obasanjo was kept when he was jailed by late military dictator, Sani Abacha, over a phantom coup‎.

Speaking to journalists after the facility tour of the library, Mr. Mbeki said he never knew the library was so massive and rich in content.

The visiting former president also admitted the role of Mr. Obasanjo in Africa and the world as a whole calling for support for the library on maintenance.

Mr. Mbeki also called on African leaders to learn from Mr. Obasanjo, and put such knowledge into use for the benefit of their various countries.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.