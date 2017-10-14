Lagos to incorporate 6,000 spy police into traffic management

Related News

The Lagos State police command has disclosed that 6,000 spy police will be incorporated into traffic management in the state.

The Lagos State commissioner of police, Edgal Imohimi, said this while addressing the spy police at the Police Training School, Ikeja, on Saturday where he also said that he wanted a state where members of the public would spend less time in traffic.

“The importance of the supernumerary police called ‘spy police’ is to take care of the shortfall of manpower in the police and also assist in security at private organisations.

“I felt we are not using the spy police optimally. Yes they are doing well at their various organisations but at this trying time, they will be integrated into the traffic management structure of the state,” he said.

The CP said he would rather use the spy trained by the police than allow quasi agents take over traffic management in the state, especially on weekends when there are activities.

“First of all, I intend to partner with you for integrated traffic control in the state. Though, we have the police traffic officers and the state controlled traffic officers but you will agree with me that Lagos is expanding so there is need for more hands. I want a state where we hardly have traffic issues and cases of people disobeying traffic laws,” he said.