Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Updates: Tough Battle At Anfield

Football artistry is expected at its very best this Saturday as Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United slug it out at the Anfield Stadium in the weekend’s early kickoff.

Seven points already separate the two sides in the Premier League table, but for many, this will be United’s first real test of their title credentials.

Interestingly, both the Reds and the Red Devils are confident of picking up a win in the EPL star fixture for the weekend.

Manchester United are winless in their last four meetings with Liverpool across all competitions, although the three most recent editions of this famous fixture have all ended as a draw.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates. Kick-off is 12.30p.m.

Team News

LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.

LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford

