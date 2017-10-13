Nigeria Police chief, accused of corruption, moves to stop his investigation by Senate

Related News

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approached an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, requesting it to protect his fundamental rights in the ongoing rift between him and a senator, Isah Misau, and also stop the Senate from instituting an investigation into the furore.

Mr. Misau, representing the Bauchi State senatorial district, accused Mr. Idris of engaging in the illicit collection of monies from police officers in order to promote them. The senator also accused Mr. Idris of sexual misconduct.

Responding, the office of the IGP, through its spokesperson, Moshood Jimoh, accused Mr. Misau of deserting the police force while he was a policeman and using false documents to execute his retirement from the force.

The Police Service Commission, however, cleared the senator; saying his retirement was properly done.

Following Mr. Misau’s allegations against the police chief, the Senate instituted an eight-member ad-hoc committee, chaired by Its Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, to investigate the allegations.

The federal government, through the office of the attorney general, however, filed separate suits against the senator for alleged forgery, misinformation and other misconducts.

The Punch newspapers reported that Mr. Idris approached the court to request that it stops the Senate from going ahead with its investigation, describing it as illegal null and void.

According to the report, Mr. Idris is asking the court to compel the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the ad-hoc committee to suspend current investigations as it negates the provisions of law and amounts to ”an abuse of the IGP’s fundamental rights.”

“The applicant is a law-abiding citizen and has a fundamental right to dignity of person under Section 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) (as amended), and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

“Without the 1st respondent (Saraki), having regard to the relevant constitutional requirements in respect of the 2nd respondent’s role in investigations of allegations, he, in reaction to these frivolous allegations, quickly constituted a committee consisting members of the 2nd Respondent to look into the matter.

“The said committee so constituted is acting ultra vires, unconstitutional, null and void. The act of the first respondent (Saraki) in constituting the committee is ultra vires, unconstitutional, null and void,” the Force said in its motion, with the reference number: FCT/HC/CV/3158/17,” the suit indicated.