NiMet predicts partly cloudy, hazy weather for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather condition over central states of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Friday in Abuja also predicted thunderstorm over Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia, Ibi, Mambilla and environs in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the central states would have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 34 degrees celsius and 18 to 24 degrees celsius.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy conditions in the morning, with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket, Port Harcourt and environs.

It also predicted chances of localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 28 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience morning hazy condition over Yelwa, Gusau, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto and dust haze in the range of three to four kilometres in Maiduguri, Potiskum, Dutse and Nguru.

It noted that later in the day, most parts of the north would experience sunny and hazy conditions, with day and night temperatures of 34 to 39 and 19 to 22 degrees celsius.

It stated that dust haze with visibility range of 3-5km would prevail in extreme northern cities, with sunny and hazy conditions, partly cloudy conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over the central and southern region in the next 24 hours.

(NAN)