Buhari’s aide speaks on recent killings of Nigerians in South Africa

Related News

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings of two Nigerians in South Africa allegedly by police officers.

Abike Dabiri, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, said the latest incident “is gradually eroding the confidence of Nigerians in South Africa on the determination and ability of the South African authorities to put a stop to further and deliberate killings of Nigerians in South Africa.”

She said the extra-judicial killing of another Nigerian, Ibrahim Badmus, allegedly by South African Police, is the third in a month.

According to the Nigeria Consulate in South Africa, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in South Africa has begun investigation into the killing. This is the first time an independent unit will be conducting such an investigation, the aide said.

The presidential aide called on the South African authorities to ensure that the investigation is thorough and justice is done in the interest of the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa commended the efforts of the Consulate General, Godwin Adama, who immediately led a team to visit the scene of the incident and interfaced with angry Nigerians to douse tension.

Mr. Adama also had a useful meeting with the South African Police authorities, with an assurance that the IPID which has started collating materials on the incident, the investigation will be thorough and conclusive, she said.

The killing of Mr. Badmus, 25, is coming barely three weeks that another Nigerian, Kingsley Ikeri, 27, was killed through extra-judicial means allegedly by the South Africa Police.

On the five injured Nigerians in the hospital, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said that the report from the Consulate revealed that it was as a result of the altercation with the South African police following a video clip that went viral on the killing of Badmus.

“Let me appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and avoid any further face off with the police and await the outcome of the independent investigation on the latest killing,” she said.