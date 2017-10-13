FRSC refers 4000 Abuja drivers for mental evaluation

The Federal Road Safety Corps has caught 4,000 drivers in Abuja within the last three months and referred them for psychological evaluation.

The new Federal Capital Territory Sector Commander of the commission, Ayuba Wobin, disclosed this during a visit to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, on Friday.

According to a statement by the commission, the Corps helmsman used the occasion to assure FCT residents of the preparedness of the Command to ensure safety on roads in the territory during the ember months.

Mr. Wobbin praised the contributions of the FCT administration to efforts to reduce road crashes and safeguard the lives of road users here.

He appealed for the support of the administration for the patrol activities of the commission during the ember months towards ensuring safer roads and fuller lives in the FCT.

The minister enjoined the FRSC to ensure that citizens make use of pedestrian bridges in the city to avoid accident and save lives.

“You will see what it used to be before the enforcement on the use of the pedestrian bridges. Pedestrians were being run over on a daily basis, but today that ugly experience has been stemmed,” Mr. Bello said.

The minister said he appointed a new secretary of Transport, Kayode Olaifa, to help address violation of traffic regulations and the challenge of traffic management in Abuja.

