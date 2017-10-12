Supreme Court to hear Dasuki’s appeal January 25

Related News

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the appeal filed by a former National Security Adviser (NSA) retired Sambo Dasuki until January 25.

Mr. Dasuki, a retired colonel, is challenging the June 16, 2016 decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja that dismissed his appeal challenging his continued detention.

Justice Mohammed Dattijo had led the five-man panel of justices that gave the date of the adjournment.

Mr. Dasuki, through his counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), has sought the order of the apex court to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

He averred that the judgment of the lower court had given the federal government the impetus to continue to keep him in detention.

Mr. Raji had also averred that the appellant had approached the court for the enforcement of his freedom from detention after he had been granted bail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ECOWAS court had also in October 2016, ordered for the applicant’s release from detention.

Mr. Dasuki was dragged before the FCT High Court by the defendant on two separate charges of alleged illegal diversion of about $2.1 billion meant for arms purchase.

NAN recalls that Mr. Dasuki is also being tried before the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on money laundering and alleged illegal possession of fire arms.

