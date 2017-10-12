How we plan to produce 30 million literate Nigerians in three years – Commission

Related News

The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, NMEC, on Thursday, in Abuja said it has developed a plan that will ensure that 30 million Nigerians become literate within three years.

The Executive Secretary, NMEC, Abba Haladu, said this during the Nigerian National Council for Adult Education annual national conference 2017 in Abuja.

The event, which was tagged, “Sustainable development goals (SDGs) 2016-2030: Setting achievable agenda for adult and lifelong learning in Nigeria,” as its theme was organised by NMEC and NNCAE.

Mr. Haladu said the commission had developed a policy document to enhance national mass illiteracy programmes.

“We have also developed policy guidelines for mass literacy, adult and non-formal education and of course a communication strategy,” he said.

According to him, the plan has been developed and submitted to the minister for education, Adamu Adamu, adding that if implemented, it ”will make 30 million people literate in Nigeria in three years.”

“We are very hopeful that the government will graciously endorse and fund the plan,” he said.

Mr. Haladu charged Nigerians to redouble their efforts and contribute meaningfully to the global commitment to expanding access to learning and improved quality education.

“While acknowledging that many challenges remain in the fight against illiteracy and the establishment of a culture of life-long learning, it is gratifying to note that the present government is not only concerned about the situation but is also making concerted, decisive efforts to address the emerging challenges,” he said.

He said the agency has been at the forefront in strengthening adult education in the country.

Similarly, Mr. Adamu said the economic security of Nigeria depended on the ability of the government to provide functional education to all citizens.

He said the government was doing everything possible to achieve the SDGs’ goals on education and adult and non-formal education.

A national literacy survey in 2010, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics pegged adult literacy in Nigeria at 56.9 per cent.

Also, statistics from the Federal Ministry of Education indicate that only 500,000 of the estimated 40 million non-literate adults are enrolled in adult learning classes.

There are also an estimated 3.5 million nomadic school-aged children in Nigeria with only 450,000 of them accessing any form of schooling.