Nigerian govt denies stopping post-UTME examination

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has debunked news reports that it has ordered a stop to the post-UTME examination as part of the process for admission into Nigerian universities.

This denial was contained in a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

Mr Adamu said the report is false. He urged universities to go ahead with arrangements for the examination as earlier planned.

The statement which was signed by the ministry’s Director of Press, Chinyere Ihuoma, said the false news report was issued by her deputy, Ben Goong, who she said ceased to be a staff of the ministry since November 2016.

The statement also warned universities against charging beyond the N2,000 fee stipulated for the examination.

“The attention of the minister has been drawn to some of the institutions who are charging more than the stipulated N2,000.00 (Two Thousand Naira) only.

“The minister views this as an act of insubordination and emphatically redirected that every institution that runs in violation to the directive will be made to face disciplinary action.

“He therefore, asked such institutions to refund to the students immediately. Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been directed to compile list of violators for appropriate sanctions.

“The ministry also urges the media to always endeavour to crosscheck facts with the relevant officials of the Ministry before going to the press, particularly when such sensitive matters of national importance are involved.”