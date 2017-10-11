Labour Party crisis: New faction announced sack of national chairman

Related News

The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a new dimension as a faction headed by Mike Omotosho announced the sack of Abdulkadir Abdulsalam as the party’s national chairman.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Ebere Ifendu, announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mrs. Ifendu said Mr. Abdulsalam was removed at the National convention which reportedly held October 3.

Mrs. Ifendu and other members of the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, during the briefing, said the national chairman was currently being probed by the police over party finances.

According to Mrs. Ifendu, proper procedure was followed before the removal of the Abdulsalam-led executive of the party.

She said that the party’s national chairman, treasurer, legal adviser and national vice chairman, South-east, refused to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the alleged mismanagement of the party funds totalling N1.3 billion.

“The National Working Committee later met to ratify the report of the Disciplinary Committee where it was agreed that the case of fraud and embezzlement of over N1.3 billion party funds be reported to appropriate security agencies.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission was duly informed in writing, the 21 days notice was duly given, the police were informed and all other procedures followed diligently.

“The National Convention was held on the 3rd of October, 2017. The INEC monitored, the Police were present, the media and other stakeholders were present, and a new National Chairman, Mike Omotosho, emerged at the convention.”

According to her, ”the only thing left which the party is waiting for was for INEC to ratify the convention.”

Mr. Omotosho in his remarks during the briefing assured party members that his administration would be fair and just to all and will ensure that justice and fairness prevail at all times.

When PREMIUM TIMES sought the comment of the embattled (ex) chairman, Mr. Abdulsalam, he said, “I will not respond now. I will respond at the appropriate time.”