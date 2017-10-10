JUST IN: Nigerian Navy commences recruitment of graduates

Related News

The Nigerian Navy has commenced the process for the recruitment of suitably qualified Nigerian graduates through the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25.

The guidelines for the enlistment can be accessed on the Nigerian Navy Enlistment Portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com which will be opened on October 11 for interested candidates to apply online.

Interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders. Male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height. Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years by 31 January 2018, except for Imams and Chaplains who should not exceed 30 years by January 31, 2017.