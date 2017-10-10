Buhari meets Nigeria’s military, security chiefs

Buhari presides over Security Council meeting with military chiefs, Police IG others
Buhari presides over Security Council meeting with military chiefs, Police IG others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with service chiefs, Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting, presided by President Buhari, was still ongoing as at the time of filing the report.

It is also being attended by the Director General of the State Security Services, SSS; Lawal Daura, the acting Director of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA; Arab Yadam, and the representative of the Inspector-General of Police.

The service chiefs at the meeting include Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.