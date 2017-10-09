NNPC Crisis: NUPENG, PENGASSAN declare support for GMD Baru – Official

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]
NNPC Headquarters, Abuja [Photo Credit: Thisday]

Unions in the oil and gas sector on Monday pledged support for the ‘transformation stride’ of the Group Managing Director, GMD, of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, made the pledge in Abuja according to a statement by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager Group Public Affairs Division.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, had accused Mr. Baru of flouting contractual agreements, creating a fear culture in the corporation and insubordination among others.

Mr. Ughamadu, reacting to the allegations on Monday, however, said the minister’s allegations were not true as due process had been followed in the corporation’s various activities.

Mr. Ughamadu said at a solidarity visit to the GMD, the National President of PENGASSAN, Francis Johnson, said the unions and its members considered it appropriate to rally round Baru and the NNPC Management to pledge their support.

“The unions’ support for the GMD was based on his ability to walk his talk since assuming office last year.

“The National body of PENGASSAN and all the NNPC in-house unions are here today to show our support for you.

”You have brought stability to the NNPC and we are happy today that staff morale is high. You were Chairman of NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee for over five years and that was what informed your appointment as GMD of NNPC.

NNPC, the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru. [Photo credit: Benco News]

”Today, all the bullets you are taking are on behalf of members of staff. We will continue to pray for you, God will continue to guide and shield you,” Mr. Ughamadu quoted Johnson.

Mr. Ughamadu said the unionist called on Nigerians to be cautious of their comments on the controversy, adding that any wrong information was capable of discouraging investors from the oil and gas industry.

He said the NNPC Group Chairman of PENGASSAN, Sale Abdullahi, who also spoke during the solidarity visit disclosed that part of the unions’ concern had to do with the need to protect not only the GMD but the NNPC as an institution.

”Baru had streamlined the processes and procedures in the Corporation leading to the full restructuring which was beginning to yield positive results.

”Today, the GMD and NNPC Management receive inputs from staff and this gesture by Dr Baru has given members of staff a sense of belonging.

”Today, our inputs are being implemented and we are highly motivated.”

Other union leaders who were at the meeting to lend support were the Group Chairman of NNPC NUPENG, Udofia Benjamin, and Chairman of NNPC Corporate Headquarters Chapter of PENGASSAN, Mathew Duru.

Also speaking, Mr. Baru described the allegations of award of contracts without regard to due process as unfounded and unfortunate.

He explained that as a former chairman of the NNPC Anti-Corruption Committee, he would be the last person to breach the procurement process by disregarding extant laws and rules.

The GMD said both the NNPC Act and Public Procurement Act vested procurement powers on the NNPC Tenders Board, the President and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) depending on the cost threshold, stressing that the NNPC Board had no role whatsoever in the process.

”I know for those of you who are following what we are doing here, you know that there’s no money lost and no process has been breached.

”Our contracting process is perfect and we will continue to follow the process. The NNPC Board has no role, I repeat, has no role as far as the contracting process is concerned,” Baru said.

He said the crude term contract and the DSDP agreements were not contract as such but pre-qualification of off-takers of crude oil.

”The case of DSDP, is of those that will take crude and give us products in return.

”So there is no value to them. But humongous figures have been put forward mainly to incite the public, it is most unfortunate.”

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    Who else would you have supported? Does Kachukwu have powers to employ, award contract, siphon funds …? You are all in the same boat of corruption.

    • O.O. Williams

      @bassey_frank:disqus

      A properly educated graduate
      would not be so daft to believe he or she must declare support for Mr. Baru for
      presumptively breaking the laws and the Constitution of Nigeria.

  • Gary

    The issues at stake should not devolve into a popularity contest in which trade union leaders offer their support to whoever greases their palms the most.
    Nigerians are far smarter than to be swayed by the rantings of hired guns bought by the NNPC management.

    Address the issues raised in the Kachikwu Memo over the awarding of $25B contracts by Maikanti Baru in just one year and stop with this silliness of buying union leaders to issue statements of support.

  • Adejuwon Emmanuel

    Chairman nnpc anticorruption for over five years, can you believe that ,this man has been there even during Desiani Madueke then what are we talking this man must be expert on how to divert money because if we didn’t hear of any corrupt officer caught by him till he became md my people the man is there to make money for is master and himself. Is better for Ibe Kachukwu to resign now.