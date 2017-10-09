APC, Mark mourn ex-Army chief Victor Malu

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has mourned the death of former Chief of Army Staff, Victor Malu, who died on Monday.

The party made this known in a press statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier confirmed his death in a condolence message sent by his aide to Mr. Malu’s family.

The party condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigerian Army and the government and people of Benue State over the loss.

“Nigeria has indeed lost one of its finest military officers who distinguished himself and made the country proud in several local and international assignments he undertook during his illustrious military career.

“The APC fondly recalls the distinguished service of the late Malu as Force Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) peace-keeping force in Liberia from 1996 to 1998.

“His impressive performance earned him commendations from both Liberians and international observers over improvements that followed his taking command.

“In the course of the late Malu’s eventful tenure as the country’s Chief of Army Staff from 1999 to 2001, he doggedly canvassed and undertook reforms aimed at establishing a truly national army with a deep sense of purpose. We pray the Almighty God grant the late Malu eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the loss,” the party said.

Equally, a former Senate President, David Mark, expressed sadness over the demise of former army boss, describing him as a gallant soldier.

In a press statement, Mr. Mark referred to Mr. Malu as ”a reliable brother and a dependable friend” adding that he was a man of integrity.

“I have lost a reliable brother, dependable friend, colleague and comrade. Malu was a soldiers’ soldier. He was frank and truly called a spade its rightful name no matter whose ox was gored,” he said.

The lawmaker described Mr. Malu’s passing as a great loss to the Nigerian Armed Forces and to the nation adding that he will be missed.

Mr. Mark also made reference to their days as classmates at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), 3rd Regular Course, Kaduna between 1967 and 1970 saying Mr. Malu was a patriot.

Only last month, the NDA 3rd Regular Course marked its 50th anniversary in Kaduna during where Malu and other classmates were honoured as worthy ambassadors of the academy.

“General Malu was a brilliant and courageous officer. He stood to be counted when it mattered. His contributions to the improvement of the Armed Forces is worthy of note. We shall miss this great man, officer and gentleman,” Mr Mark added.

Victor Malu, 70, died at an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, Egypt in the early hours of Monday.