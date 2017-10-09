Police accuse six men of hiding in graveyard

Related News

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Monday granted N 10,000 bail to six men who were accused of using a cemetery in Karu as a criminal hideout.

The defendants are Sadiq Umar, Nafiu Maladi, Sani Aliyu, Danjuma Manga, Bello Idi and Sanusi Abdullahi.

They were all charged with the offence of public nuisance, which the police said contravenes section 198 of the penal code.

The judge, Hassan Ishaq, admitted the defendants to bail. Each of the accused would provide a surety in like sum.

He added that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and submit their drivers’ licence or National Identity cards and passport photographs with the Court.

The police prosecutor, Ashasim Helen, told the court that members of the public had repeatedly reported the criminal activities of the defendants at the Muslim Cemetery in Karu.

She said on September 9, a team of police officers from Karu Police station led by Patrick Akwarandu raided the graveyard and arrested the defendants.

She stated that during police investigation, the defendants confessed to using the cemetery as a hideout for perpetrating evil such as theft, hand bag snatching, extortion etc.

She added that they committed the evil acts in the night and weapons such as cutlasses and knives were recovered by the police from the black spot.

After listening to the charge, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned until December 20 for hearing.

(NAN)