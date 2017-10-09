Buhari condoles Ghanaian president on Accra gas explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken to President Nana Akufo-Addo to offer his condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the gas explosions in the Legon suburb of Accra on Saturday.

In a telephone call on Sunday, Mr. Buhari prayed for those who lost loved ones and friends in the tragedy and a speedy recovery for the injured.

A statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday said the Nigerian leader told his Ghanaian counterpart that his ” personal thoughts and prayers, as well as that of all Nigerians, are with our Ghanaian brothers and sisters as they mourn their loved ones”.

President Buhari further prayed that Ghanaians, who are known for their strength and resilience, will overcome this disaster and rise above the losses the country had suffered in recent times from gas-related explosions.

President Akufo-Addo thanked President Buhari for his comforting and kind words.

