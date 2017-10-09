PDP reassigns national officers to new portfolios

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reassigned a former National Legal Adviser, Dave Iorhemba, to the position of Deputy National Secretary.

This was made known in a statement by the party’s national publicity secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, on Sunday.

His re-assignment was backdated to September 28.

The chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, also appointed the immediate past National Legal Adviser, Kwon Victor, as his Special Adviser.

The party said it is making the developments known to ”clarify misconceptions and contradictory statements in the media.”

“The decision is taken without prejudice but in view of the fact that the National Caretaker Committee, NCC, is no longer too pressured with legal matters since the Supreme Court judgement of July 12, 2017, that led the PDP to victory but instead, requires extra hand in the running of administration ahead of the forthcoming Electoral National Convention.

“In view of the above, Rt. Hon. Barr. Dave Iorhemba has been re-assigned to serve as the Deputy National Secretary with effect from Wednesday, 28 September 2017.

“Also, the National Chairman, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, CON, has appointed the immediate past National Legal Adviser, Kwon Victor, Esq as his Special Adviser (Legal Affairs). This clarification became necessary to correct misconceptions and contradictory narratives in some sections of the media.

“The PDP is one big family and every member is enjoined to participate in the rebuilding and repositioning processes to move our great Party forward.”