U.S. celebrates national holiday, closes embassy in Nigeria

The United States government has announced that its embassy in Abuja and its Consulate General Office in Lagos will remain closed on Monday because of the country’s national holiday.

The government, which issued the announcement on Monday morning on Twitter, using its official handle @USEmbassyAbuja, said that today is celebrated as Columbus Day in the U.S.

Columbus Day is a national holiday in many countries in the Americas and elsewhere. The day is set aside to celebrate the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in October 1492.

Mr. Columbus, an Italian explorer, is credited with discovering the routes to the Americas.

