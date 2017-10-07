Osinbajo to deliver keynote address at Financial Times Africa Summit in London

Related News

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be delivering the keynote address at this year’s Africa Summit, themed “What Makes Africa Work” taking place in London, United Kingdom from tomorrow (Sunday) the 8th to the 9th of October, 2017.

The Africa Summit hosted by the Financial Times of London is a global forum reputed as one of the leading conferences in the world on African business and economic matters.

The newspaper itself has had a relationship with the African continent that stretches back to its opening issue more than 125 years ago.

At the summit which attracts global leaders, economic experts, investors and intellectuals from Africa and around the world, Mr. Osinbajo will discuss the increasing economic prospects in Africa and detail the progress of the Buhari administration, especially through the Federal Government’s medium-term Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, to the global audience.

According to a statement by Mr. Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande on Saturday, the summit will also include presentations from other leaders and speakers and will feature first-hand experiences and interactions from government and business leaders in the continent, while providing credible opportunities and encouraging foreign investments.

“ So far, the yearly event has become a platform for the dissemination of a more accurate and beneficial narrative of the improving economic environment in Africa.

“ The Vice President leaves for London today and is expected back on Monday,” the statement said.