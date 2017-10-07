Nine takeaways from Nigerian Senate this week

Related News

The eighth Nigerian Senate resumed for the week’s legislative business on Tuesday, October 3.

The lawmakers, during the week, deliberated on issues of national importance ranging from 2017 budget implementation, JAMB Post UTME, to allegations of corruption against public office holders.

Below are the major events and decisions of the Senate this week;

Tuesday — The Senate revisited the regulatory conflict between the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and universities in offering admission to candidates. While considering scrapping of Post UTME, the senate referred the issues to its committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to meet with parties involved.

— The Senate asked the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to remove speed bumps indiscriminately erected on federal highways.

— Following an earlier resolution, the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and Appropriation received the Ministers of Finance and the Ministers of Budget and Planning to address issues on implementation of capital projects in 2017 budget.

– The Senate called for construction of captive dams in communities across Nigeria towards putting a check to the drilling of boreholes in the country.

Wednesday — The Senate constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate the challenges of poor funding and embarrassing state of the country’s foreign missions.

– The Senate set up an eight-man ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of corruption brought against the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Idris Ibrahim.

– Senator Isa Misau accused the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, of having sexual relationship with two female officers.

– The Senate set up an ad-hoc committee to carry out “holistic investigation” into allegations of corruption against Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, GMD, as contained in a letter written by the Minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari and the state oil firm, NNPC.

Thursday — After considering report by its joint committee, the Senate said it would not allow the Executive arm to embark on the selective implementation of projects in the 2017 budget.