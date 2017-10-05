Two men docked for allegedly receiving N600 million from office of ex-NSA Sambo Dasuki

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday arraigned the duo of Aliyu Usman and Nuru Usman before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering contrary to Section 15(2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section (15) (3) and (4) of the same Act.

Messrs. Usman and Yahaya, who were arraigned alongside their companies Leaderette Nigeria Ltd and Nordeen Global Resources Ltd pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Count three of the charge reads:

“That you, Aliyu Usman, Nura Yahaya Usman being the Managing Director of Leaderette Nigeria Ltd on or about 10th June, 2013 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did indirectly take possession of the sum of N240, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Forty Million Naira Only) transferred from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to Leaderette Nigeria Ltd account No 1013621286 operated with United Bank of Africa (UBA) which you reasonably ought to have known that such fund form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as Amended) and punishable under Section (15) (3) and (4) of the same Act”.

In view of the defendants’ plea of ‘not guilty’, the prosecutor, Offem Uket, urged the court to fix a date for trial to commence.

However, Faruk Asekome representing the 1st defendant told the court that they had a pending application dated and filed October 4 praying the court to grant the accused bail.

He added that the defendant had been on administrative bail granted to him by the EFCC since the start of the investigation and has not breached any of its terms.

In the same vein, John Momoh, counsel to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th urged the court to admit his clients to bail.

Justice Tsoho granted bail to the accused persons in the sum of N100 million each and one surety each in like sum. The sureties must have landed property with Certificate of Occupancy within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned to November 21, 2017 for trial and ordered the defendants to be remanded in Kuje prison pending perfection of the bail conditions.