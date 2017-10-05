Nigeria commences enrolment of para-military agencies in IPPIS

Related News

The federal government said the enrolment of all paramilitary services workers into the technology-based Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, has commenced.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who disclosed this during a working visit to headquarters of the services on Thursday said the enrolment would help address critical issues bedeviling the system.

Mr. Idris identified the agencies under the services to be enrolled to include the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC; Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS; and Nigerian Prison Service, NPS,

IPPIS is designed to enrol into the platform, all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs that draw personnel cost fund from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The department currently handles the payrolls of 459 federal MDAs, with a responsibility for processing and payment of salary to over 300,000 government employees across the 459 MDAs drawing personnel cost fund from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The AGF said when fully functional, the system will help solve the challenges of lack of efficiency, lack of central control, lack of central management, and lack of rendition of figures (in terms of totals).

Besides, he said, the elimination of replacement issues and ghost workers would bring about efficiency and transparency in management of personnel costs in the country.

The Comptroller General of Prison Service, Jafaru Ahmed, said he was happy with the development, saying more efficient, prompt and well managed payment system to the formation was being expected.

“We are happy as a service to have been brought onboard like other civil servants in the entire federation. We look forward to a successful system,” he said.

The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandeden expressed optimism that the introduction of IPPIS would help entrench high level of efficiency, and remove all the recalling issues with salary deductions.

“For us as a government institution, I think we have seen the value of it, even before it starts working”, Mr. Babandede said.

“This is a commendable issue. Am sure it will cut down the problem of ghost workers,” he added, assuring the accountant general that, “anybody we found after this incident, we will not only send the report to government, but will also is sent to punishment system where EFCC or ICPC will help to retrieve the money back.”

For those who would not be able to partake in the biometric capturing exercise now for various reasons, Mr. Idris said provision has been made for unforeseen contingencies to consider genuine cases that would arise in consultation with the agencies.