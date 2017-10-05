Monkeypox: Nigerians advised on how to avoid infection

Related News

Nigerians have been advised to remain calm and supportive of public health authorities, and to avoid self-medication and report to the nearest health facility if feeling unwell.

This follows the break out of a viral disease, monkeypox, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, with no fewer than 11 people under medical surveillance at a state hospital.

It was learnt that a medical doctor and 10 persons suspected to be infected with the monkeypox virus had been quarantined in an isolation centre at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital Okolobiri in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Monkeypox infection is a relatively rare disease that had previously been reported in Nigeria in the 1970s. It is primarily a zoonotic infection i.e. transmitted primarily from animals to humans, with limited subsequent person-to-person transmission.

The most common animal hosts are squirrels, rats and sometimes, monkeys.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC in a statement on Thursday gave preventive measures on how to avoid the virus.

The measures include: avoiding contact with the animals listed above, especially animals that are sick or found dead in areas where Monkeypox occurs; always wash hands with soap and water after contact with animals or when caring for sick human relatives or soiled beddings.

“Health care workers are strongly advised to practice universal precautions while handling patients and/or body fluids at all times. They are also urged to be alert, be familiar with the symptoms and maintain a high index of suspicion. All suspected cases should be reported to the Local Government Area or State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers,” the statement read.

The Executive Officer, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, also advised that health workers must continue to manage their patients without fear.

“As long as universal infection prevention and control practices are strictly adhered to by all clinical staff, the chances of transmission are minimal,” he said.

In previous outbreaks, less than 10 per cent of infected persons died. Although there is no specific medicine to treat the disease, when intensive supportive care is provided most patients recover fully.