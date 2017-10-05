Melaye urges Senate to probe National Broadcasting Commission

Senator Dino Melaye [Photo: dinomelaye.com]
The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has urged the Senate to investigate the finances of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, the lawmaker alleged that the agency has squandered over N11 billion (N11, 270, 836, 246.32).

Giving the breakdown of NBC’s spending, he said the agency realised N11, 270, 836, 246.32 in 2016 and ‘squandered’ same “without the appropriation or authorisation of the National Assembly.”

“The agency spent N14 million on Training, N65 million on advert placement, N266 million on local travels, N227 million on international travels despite the fact that the President has placed a ban on international travels. They spent N19 million on fuelling of generators.

“This agency generated money from sales of spectrum; they generated money from sales of setup boxes and also spent all monies generated.”

Mr. Melaye said there was a need for the Senate to investigate NBC and punish whoever is engaged in corruption.

“We ought to know as Senate what date all these were done. There is a need for the Senate to ask the relevant committees to investigate and bring culprits to book.”

The Senate resolved that the motion be taken on another day.

Established in 1992, the National Broadcasting Commission was charged to among other responsibilities, regulate and control the broadcasting industry in Nigeria.

It also has the responsibility to receive, process and consider applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of radio and television stations, including cable television service, direct satellite broadcast and any other medium of broadcasting in Nigeria.

