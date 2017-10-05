World Teachers’ Day: Take teachers’ welfare serious, MSSN urges Nigerian govt

Related News

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos State Area Unit, has called on the federal government to institute a gratifying teacher-specific allowance, GTSA, to appreciate the contributions rendered by teachers nationwide.

The Amir, MSSN Lagos, Saheed Ashafa, said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday on the occasion of the 2017 Teachers’ Day.

Mr. Ashafa expressed felicitations with teachers nationwide while commending their contributions to nation building.

“We hope that the teachers will not be deterred by the lukewarm response from their employers,” he said.

Advocating improved welfare packages for teachers to motivate a better performance, he urged the government at all levels to complement and reward teachers adequately for their “unquantifiable contributions to the developments witnessed in the education sector over the years.”

“All the stakeholders should be reminded that the teachers make enormous sacrifices and record the greatest contributions for providing the required human capital to advance the frontiers of different sectors of our economy,” he added.

Mr. Ashafa also commended the Lagos State government for what he referred to as the ”state’s efforts in setting an exemplary standard in the treatment of their employees.” He added that prompt payment of salary and expeditious implementation of promotions in the state are noteworthy.