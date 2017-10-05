Lagos airport opens 1,300 capacity car park

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has commissioned a car park for use at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The six level, 1,300-capacity car park was built in partnership with Seymour Aviation Limited in a 30-year Built Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

At the commissioning ceremony held in Lagos, the Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, who was represented by the Director of Engineering Services, Nurudeen Daura, noted that the facility came up very timely.

He explained further that it will also improve passenger facilitation and reduce the menace of indiscriminate parking within and around the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“Today’s event is a testament of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with FAAN and Seymour Aviation,” he said.

Mr. Daura also advised airport users to exercise caution while driving into the international airport.