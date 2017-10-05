CBN denies arrest of top official by EFCC

Related News

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Thursday denied that one of its directors had been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A statement issued by Isaac Okorafor, CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, said that the report had no merit and urged members of the public to disregard it.

An earlier report had claimed that the Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Adebayo Adelabu, was arrested by the EFCC in Abuja.

The EFCC operatives, acting on a tip-off, were said to have found dollar equivalent of N200 million with Mr. Adelabu.

But the CBN said the report was untrue.

“We wish to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in the said report and it is, without doubt, a mere figment of the writer’s imagination,” Mr. Okorafor said in the statement.

“The Bank and its officials will not be distracted from the onerous task of ensuring stability in the financial system, and indeed the economy, at this critical time.

“However, such persons bent on disparaging the Bank and its officials should note that legal options would be explored to protect its reputation from being tarnished in any manner.

“We, therefore, implore members of the media to always exercise caution and endeavour to verify their stories before rushing to the press,” he said.