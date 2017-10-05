Nigerian Army has no place for analogue PR officers – Spokesperson

Nigerian Army
Nigerian Army

The public relations officers of the Nigerian Army must key into the social media revolution if they are to effectively discharge their role to the army and the public, an official has said.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier-general, gave this advice on Wednesday at a media workshop for the directorate of Army public relations at the Army Resources Centre, Abuja.

According to Mr. Usman, the social media plays a significant role in enhancing the information dissemination needs of military internal security operations.

“The Army of nowadays has no place for analogue public relations officers. I therefore urge you to key into modern media in discharging your duties,” Mr. Usman, who is Director Army Public Relations, DAPR, said.

He also called on all the army spokespersons to always use available technologies and apps in detecting fake pictures and stories posted on the social media before acting on them.

He revealed that the Army is considering establishing social media directors as part of the directorate’s move to improve strategic communications.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.