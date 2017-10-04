Avoid traditional bonesetters, Neurosurgeon warns Nigerians

Related News

A Neurosurgeon with Brain And Spine Surgeon (BASS) consortium, Biodun Ogungbo, on Wednesday advised Nigerians to avoid traditional bonesetters as they could complicate issues.

Mr. Ogungbo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

“Nigerians continue to patronise the traditional bonesetters in their millions disregarding the devastation often left behind.

“In focus, the outcome of the intervention of bonesetters’ treatment is usually poor with profound effects on the patient.

“The methods of treatment vary, and so complications of treatment are usually a function of the method applied,” he said.

Mr. Ogungbo said the practice of traditional bone setting was extensive in the country and it enjoys enormous patronage from the people, saying traditional bonesetters are number three in the hierarchy of duplicitous health practitioners.

He said the traditional bonesetters are worse than a hurricane because of the misery they cause patients.

Mr. Ogungbo however noted that these bone setters are cheaper, more accessible and local to the populace.

“They are therefore not going to go away and would remain regardless of their poor performances and track record.

“For example, where splints have been applied, compartment syndrome, extremity gangrene and Volkmann ischemia are the regularly occurring complications.

“Where massaging and pulling are the preferred treatment option, they usually lead to abnormal bone ossification and non-union as in this case.

“Where scarifications have been performed, chronic osteomyelitis, sepsis and tetanus often occur,” said the expert.

He said the solution was to regulate the practice and offer training to improve the care rendered, saying it is possible that they can be trained to function at the primary level especially in the rural areas.

Mr. Ogungbo said the federal and state governments therefore need to take urgent steps to regulate the present practice of the trade in the country.

He said BASS consortium takes its corporate social responsibility seriously and helps to improve access to neurosurgery and help make high end complex operations affordable.

He said that the consortium is offering a 5.7 per cent discount for operative care, as part of its contribution to Nigeria’s Independence Celebrations.

(NAN)