Nigerian Govt to investigate export of low quality yam to U.S.

Related News

The Nigerian government says it is investigating how yam said to be of low quality was exported from Nigeria to the United States of America, USA.

This was part of the decisions taken at the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, which held inside the Council Chamber of State House Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said FEC discussed a report of how a consignment of yam which was exported from Nigeria to the U.S. was found to be of poor quality.

Mr. Ogbeh had on June 29 represented the acting president at the time, Yemi Osinbajo, to flag off the export of yam to Europe.

He had a day earlier informed State House correspondents that 72 tonnes of yam would be exported in the first phase of the programme to the United Kingdom.

He had also said that some tonnes of yam that were exported earlier arrived New York on June 16.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Agriculture Minister said the yam exported to the US was bad, adding that his Ministry would investigate the matter.

He said the yam were not exported by the Ministry but private concerns.

“ Exporters are private sector people. We will investigate both the company that exported and ask the quarantine department to check and find out why such a consignment left here,” he said.