Civil servant arraigned for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

A civil servant, Nathaniel Onwuegbulam, who allegedly raped a 14-year-old student under his spouse’s care, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja High Court in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Onwuegbulam, a resident of Ajisegiri Street in Agodo area of Lagos is facing a charge of defilement.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

The prosecution led by Adebayo Haroun, alleged that the accused committed the offence on October 3, 2016 at his residence in Lagos.

“The complainant (name withheld) and the defendant are from the same village in Imo.

“She was handed over to the defendant and his wife by her parents in the village to oversee her welfare in Lagos.

“A social worker was alerted anonymously that the defendant was having unlawful carnal knowledge of the complainant.

“The claim was investigated by the social worker and the child allegedly confirmed that the abuse occurred on several occasions.

“The authorities were subsequently alerted and the defendant was apprehended,” Mr. Haroun said.

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya upheld the bail conditions earlier granted to Onwuegbulam by a Magistrates’ Court.

The judge then adjourned the case until November 22 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State recommends a life sentence for the offence of rape of a minor.

(NAN)