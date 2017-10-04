ResumeOrResign: Charly Boy sues FCT Police, demands N500 million

Related News

A popular Nigerian musician, Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa on Wednesday filed a N500 million law suit against the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, and the commissioner of police for FCT.

In the suit before the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, Charly Boy accused the police and its officers of harassing him and members of the OurMumuDonDo campaign and the Concerned Nigerian group during the #ResumeOrResign protests.

In an originating motion dated October 4, Charly Boy through his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, asked the court to determine whether the use of water cannons, teargas canisters and wild police dogs to harass him and members of his group during a peaceful protest is constitutional.

He also prayed the court to determine whether, having regard to the facts, the applicant is entitled to public apology, compensation, damages and other reliefs sought.

Among reliefs sought by the musician include: an order of the court that the use of teargas canisters, water cannon and wild police dogs by the police and its officers on the group on August 8, at the Unity Fountain is unjustifiable, illegal and a breach of his fundamental right.

Charly Boy prayed the court to make a compelling order on the FCT police and its commissioner to publish a public apology to him in five national newspapers, pay the sum of N100 million as general damages to the applicant as well as direct that N400 million be paid as exemplary damages by the police.

He also prayed the court to make an order of perpetual injunction restraining the police and its agents from further interfering with or violating the applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

Three video clips recorded during the attack were also attached as exhibits in the affidavit. A date is yet to be fixed for the hearing of the suit filed by Charly Boy against the FCT police and its commissioner.

Charly Boy, who led a campaign for the return or resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, was attacked in Wuse Market by angry protesters believed to be supporters of the president in August.

In the same month, the musician and his fellow campaigners were attacked by security officials who dispersed them violently from the Unity fountain, also in Abuja.