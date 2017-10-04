Police to investigate attempted suicide by polytechnic student

Related News

The Nasarawa State Police Command is to investigate an attempt by a student of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic to commit suicide.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Idrisu Kennedy, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Lafia on Wednesday.

NAN reports that Chinedu Iromuanya, a National Diploma two student in the Public Administration Department of the institution, attempted committing suicide by drinking ‘sniper’ insecticide on October 2.

However, a nurse at Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, where Mr. Iromuanya was rushed told NAN that the student was discharged on October 3.

The police spokesman said that the management of the polytechnic was yet to report the matter to the police.

“I am just hearing this now and I do not think the management of the institution has reported the case to the police.

“I would confirm from our officers in charge of the area where the incident happened to unravel the reason for the attempted suicide.’’

Mr. Kennedy, however, advised students and workers in the polytechnic to report any suspicious person, movement or activity to law enforcement agencies for prompt action.

He appealed to students to be law-abiding and to desist from resorting to taking their lives no matter the circumstance.

Reacting to the development, the Rector of the polytechnic, Silas Gyar, said that he would never talk to the media on the issue.

He said that he did not owe the media any explanation whatsoever because he was not appointed into office by the media.

