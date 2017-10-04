Court orders three men whipped for loitering in Abuja

Court

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that three men should be given six lashes of cane each for loitering at the Hill Top Garden, Abuja.

Daniel Lucky, Aliyu Ahmed and Badiru Lawal were arraigned for constituting “nuisance” at a black spot.

The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, warned them to desist from crime.

Mr. Abubakar imposed the punishment following admission of guilt by the trio, who, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

They claimed their action resulted from bad peer influence.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, told the court that a police patrol team in Utako, Abuja, led by Jimoh Gbende arrested the men on September 30.

“They were caught at a black spot at Hill Top Garden, opposite the Wuse Market,” she said.

Ms. Avhioboh said the men had been warned in the past by the police to stop loitering there.

“During police investigation, the men could not give satisfactory answers to what they were doing at the black spot,’’ she said.

She told the court that the offence was punishable under Section 199 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.