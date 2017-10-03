NiMet predicts partly cloudy, thundering activities on Wednesday

Related News

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy weather condition over central states of the country on Wednesday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 36 and 18 to 27 degrees celsius.

It added that there were chances of thunderstorms/rain showers over Kaduna, Minna, Bida, Jos, Ilorin and Abuja, Lokoja, Lafia and Makurdi axis in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy morning conditions with chances of localised thunderstorms over Akure, Benin, Shaki, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Eket, Calabar and environs.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms and cloudy conditions over southwest coast in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to sunny, with chances of localised thundery activities over Yelwa, Southern Maiduguri and Bauchi in the afternoon and evening hours.

It said the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 36 to 40 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius during the forecast period.

It noted that there would be partly cloudy to sunny conditions with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over some places, especially over the southern part of the country in the next 24 hours.

