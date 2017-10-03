Nigerian Army tells residents not to panic, as troops move to Niger Delta

Related News

The Nigerian Army has urged residents living in the Niger Delta region not to panic as troops commence movement of military hardware to Edo, Delta and Ondo states, ahead of the launch of an exercise, “Crocodile Smile,” in the region on Saturday.

The army said this on Tuesday in a statement signed by Mohammed Maidawa, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 4th Brigade Nigerian Army, Benin.

The army had on Sunday announced the launch of the operation in Ogun State.

According to it, the operation is ”a training and operations exercise” aimed at curbing criminality in the region.

Mr. Maidawa, a captain, said the initiative is designed at enhancing the combat skills of soldiers and also to create an enabling platform that will promote the relationship between military and citizens across the affected states.

According to the statement, during the exercise, the operatives would also undertake free medical outreaches, quick impact projects and environmental sanitation among other community-related events in the affected states to promote military-civil relationship.

A Punch report had indicated also that the 4th Brigade spokesperson particularly appealed to residents in the affected states mentioned not to panic because of troops’ movement and deployment of heavy equipment for the purpose of the exercise.

The army said the motive behind the exercise was not meant to fight any individual or groups in the region.

“In line with the Nigerian Army Training Directive for the year 2017, troops of Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army and its units in Edo, Delta and Ondo states would be conducting a training exercise code-named Exercise Crocodile Smile ll.

“The general public is enjoined not to panic on sighting movement of troops and heavy equipment. It is a routine training undertaken by the Brigade as captured in the Nigerian Army training directive 2017.

“It will also afford troops the opportunity to train effectively on various aspects of operational proficiency in land and riverine operations. It is hoped that this will sharpen the combat skills of own troops in the Nigerian Army capability.

“The exercise is scheduled for 7th to 28th October, 2017, in the Brigade’s area of responsibility. The exercise will commence with a number of precursor activities such as civil-military cooperation. This will include medical outreach, quick impact projects, environmental sanitation and donations of educational materials to schools.”

The military recently concluded a similar exercise in the South-east it codenamed ‘Operation Python Dance.’